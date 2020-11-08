1/1
Lee Goldstein
Lee Goldstein, age 79, passed away on November 6th. He was the loving husband of Roberta, nee Korey; beloved father of Dan (Susie) Goldstein and Laurie Field; adored Grandpa of Abby, Alyssa and Zach Goldstein and Sammy and Caroline Field; devoted son of the late Herma and Edwin Goldstein; cherished brother of the late Mark Goldstein; dear brother in law of Martin (Donna) Korey. Lee was an avid golfer, huge Chicago sports fan, and loyal and loved friend of many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Lee's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the charity of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The service will be livestreamed Monday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
