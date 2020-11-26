1/1
Lee Jay Terry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Jay Terry, 68; devoted son of the late Diane Terry and the late Sheldon (Shirley) Terry; beloved brother of Ellyn Terry Kramer and the late Alan Terry; dear brother-in-law of Martha Terry and the late Ricky Kramer; Cherished uncle of Kate Kramer, Louis Terry and Barbara Terry; dedicated and loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to AMIT Chicago, amitchildren.org/midwest or National NCSY, ncsy.org. Services and Shiva will be private. For information, including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved