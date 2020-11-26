Lee Jay Terry, 68; devoted son of the late Diane Terry and the late Sheldon (Shirley) Terry; beloved brother of Ellyn Terry Kramer and the late Alan Terry; dear brother-in-law of Martha Terry and the late Ricky Kramer; Cherished uncle of Kate Kramer, Louis Terry and Barbara Terry; dedicated and loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to AMIT Chicago, amitchildren.org/midwest
or National NCSY, ncsy.org
. Services and Shiva will be private. For information, including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.