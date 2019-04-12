Lee Karon nee Goldwasser passed away on Thursday at the age of 88 following a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters, Maureen (Scott) Byron, Laurie (Paul) Feig and Peggy (Howard) Pattis; along with grandchildren Brett Byron, Samuel Byron (Molly Haas-Hooven), Michael Pattis and Katie Pattis, and her great-granddaughter Rory Byron. The daughter of Lawrence and Mary Goldwasser, Lee grew up in Benton, Illinois. She went on to graduate from Northwestern University, and to earn her PhD in Early Childhood Education. She was proudest of her family, though. Having met her husband Sheldon Karon their first year at Northwestern University, they wasted no time beginning what would become a sixty-seven-year-long marriage. Together, she and Sheldon traveled the world, were active in social justice and political causes, and raised three children (as well as two dogs). Lee was a founding member of Congregation Solel. She was a rabid sports fan, a fierce friend, and an unparalleled baker. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Service Sunday, 1PM at Congregation Solel, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, www.sralab.org, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary