The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect)
Itasca, IL
Lee Lewis Hickey

Lee Lewis Hickey Obituary
Lee Lewis Hickey age 93; Beloved wife of the late Robert Hickey; Loving mother of Bryan (Corrine), Bruce, Daniel, Michael (Susan) and the late Patricia (Ken) Jakubzak; Devoted Grandma of Alexandra and Ken Jakubzak and Christopher Hickey; Dear sister of the late Esther Greenberg, Rose Brill, Erwin Herben, Louis Lewis and Milton Lewis; Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, July 28, 9:00 am - 12:00 Noon at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
