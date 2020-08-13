Lee Marshall Howard, 86, formerly of Schaumburg and Park Ridge, beloved husband, father, step-father, grandpa, mentor, and dear friend to many, died peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lee Manor Nursing Home, in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Lee was born in 1933 in Chicago to Marshall S. Howard and Eleanor L. Howard (nee Desenis). Lee's loving wife Peggy Howard (nee Stofle) preceded him in death on March 3, 2016. Lee is survived by children Jane (Carmen) Calabrese, Richard Howard, Robert (Karen) Howard, Nancy (Brad) Campbell, step-children David (Jeanette) Johnson, Jeff (Susan) Johnson, Judy Johnson, and Larry (Patti) Johnson. He is also survived by his first wife Joan Howard (nee Carver), a sister Suzanne Grahn, 18 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Lee went to Maine High School, Denison University, and Northwestern Law School. He devoted countless hours in many civic roles, including the Board of Directors of Edison Park Children's Home, the Chicago Bar Association, and was active coaching youth baseball, football, and basketball. Lee's love of sports never ceased; as he enjoyed countless hours at his grandchildrens' sporting events as well.
His family law practice contributed to scores of private adoptions. Lee was a champion and advocate for the best interests of children and was appointed by Judges to serve in hundreds of Cook County cases. He was a mentor to many young lawyers and was considered by his colleagues as a "lawyer's lawyer".
His favorite place to be was at his vacation cottage (Sparkling Waters) in Door County surrounded by Peggy, his friends and family.
The family is having a private memorial service. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel - Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Make a Wish Foundation. (www.illinois.wish.org
