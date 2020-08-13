1/
Lee Marshall Howard
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Marshall Howard, 86, formerly of Schaumburg and Park Ridge, beloved husband, father, step-father, grandpa, mentor, and dear friend to many, died peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lee Manor Nursing Home, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Lee was born in 1933 in Chicago to Marshall S. Howard and Eleanor L. Howard (nee Desenis). Lee's loving wife Peggy Howard (nee Stofle) preceded him in death on March 3, 2016. Lee is survived by children Jane (Carmen) Calabrese, Richard Howard, Robert (Karen) Howard, Nancy (Brad) Campbell, step-children David (Jeanette) Johnson, Jeff (Susan) Johnson, Judy Johnson, and Larry (Patti) Johnson. He is also survived by his first wife Joan Howard (nee Carver), a sister Suzanne Grahn, 18 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Lee went to Maine High School, Denison University, and Northwestern Law School. He devoted countless hours in many civic roles, including the Board of Directors of Edison Park Children's Home, the Chicago Bar Association, and was active coaching youth baseball, football, and basketball. Lee's love of sports never ceased; as he enjoyed countless hours at his grandchildrens' sporting events as well.

His family law practice contributed to scores of private adoptions. Lee was a champion and advocate for the best interests of children and was appointed by Judges to serve in hundreds of Cook County cases. He was a mentor to many young lawyers and was considered by his colleagues as a "lawyer's lawyer".

His favorite place to be was at his vacation cottage (Sparkling Waters) in Door County surrounded by Peggy, his friends and family.

The family is having a private memorial service. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel - Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Make a Wish Foundation. (www.illinois.wish.org) Info: (773) 774 - 0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved