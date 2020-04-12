Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lee Morrison, age 89, beloved wife of the late Mort Morrison, best friend and partner for 48 years; loving mother of Marlene (Jeffrey) Zider, Bonnie (Rich) Bodenheimer and Randi (Yossi) Benlulu; cherished grandmother of Marc (Jen) Zider, Shira (PJ) Bonato, Zach (fiancée Laura Biernacki) Zider, Sami (Jeremy) Joseph, Dani and Spouse, Ben Benlulu and Tori Benlulu; doting great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Stanley (Tooty) Ulanoff and the late Ed (Barbara) Ulanoff. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chai Lifeline, www.chailifeline.org/region/midwest or a . For information and condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
