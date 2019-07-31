|
|
Lee R. Jackson was born on October 11, 1929 and passed away on July 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Rollins and Dollye Elizabeth Davis Jackson, five siblings; Albert B. Jackson, Shamray J. Hawkins, Gwendolyn E. Ezell, Samuel E. Jackson and Marjorie D. Strong. Lee leaves to witness his passing several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Interment was held privately at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019