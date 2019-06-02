Home

Peace Memorial Church
10300 W 131st St
Palos Park, IL 60464
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peace Memorial Church
Lying in State
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Memorial Church
10300 W. 131st St.
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Memorial Church
Lee Richard (age 93) U.S. Navy Veteran Proud member of the Marrs – Meyers American Legion and Masonic Shriners Lodge Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee: Liersch) Cherished uncle of Bruce (Lorraine) Trevillian, Karen (William) Horoszko, Diane Liersch (John Drake), great uncle and great- great uncle to many. "A beautiful life came to an end Lee died as he lived everyone's friend" Lying in State: Thursday June 6, 2019 at Peace Memorial Church 10300 W. 131st St. Palos Park, Il. 10am until time of service at 11am. Visitation: at church 3pm-8pm Wednesday Internment: Bethania Cemetery Justice, IL. Funeral Services entrusted to Debbie Zefran-Jerry info: www.newtraditionfunerals.com 630-230-8399
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
