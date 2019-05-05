|
|
Lee S. Davis, nee Saltzman, 93. Beloved wife of the late Robert Davis; loving mother of Susan Davis Friedman; proud grandmother of Ilan Friedman; caring sister of the late George (late Dorothy) Saltzman and the late Harriet (late Louis) Ancel; fond aunt of Mark (Marcy) Saltzman, Ric (Esther) Ancel, Judith Ancel and many great nieces and great nephews. Lee is also survived by her former son-in-law Benson Friedman and her dedicated caregivers Daisy and Rene. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore (www.hadassah.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019