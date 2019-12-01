|
|
Lee S. Giannas, age 85, passed away peacefully November 26. Beloved husband to Eleni nee Trohatos for 57 wonderful years. Devoted father to Stathia (Francis) Kocich, and Rita George (Damian Maggos). Loving brother to his siblings. Dear friend to many. Lee was known for his kind and generous outlook on life. A visitation will be held Monday December 2nd, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E Dempster St, Des Plaines, IL., at 10:30AM with funeral service following at 11:00AM. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. For more information please call call 773-736-3833 or visit Lee's Memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019