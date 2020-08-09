1/
Lee S. Parrilli
Lee S. "Buddy" Parrilli, age 80, passed away August 1, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia, nee Coglianese, for 59 years; dear father of Angela (Steven) Lawrence; proud grandfather of Jordan and Brandon; fond brother of Shirley Forton, Kay Diggins, and the late Joyce Belasick, and the late John (Michaelene) Parrilli; dear brother-In-law of Catherine (Leon) Adams, and the late Anthony (Theresa) Coglianese; beloved uncle of many. Buddy was an avid White Sox fan and a coach to all his nieces and nephews. A special saying between Buddy and Patricia was " I love you more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow ". Because of the COVID-19 emergency, a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Assoc. or the American Diabetes Assoc. appreciated. For info. contact Matz Funeral Home (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
