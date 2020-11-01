1/1
Lee S. Wolfson
Lee S. Wolfson, 64. Beloved husband of Naomi, née Raysses; devoted father of Joshua and Daniel Wolfson; dear brother of Mark (Lynn) Wolfson and brother-in-law of Kathryn (Jim) Benson; cherished son of Lorraine and the late M. Robert Wolfson; cherished son-in-law of the late George and Dee Raysses; will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends. Lee was the founder of SF Solutions and was well known in the real estate community. Due to the current health situation, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org, or the University of Chicago Oncology Program. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Lee Wolfson Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/lee-wolfson by entering only your contact and credit card information, and the amount of your gift (no other fields required).



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
October 31, 2020
Wonderful memories sharing time as our sons grew up together, especially at little league games. A super guy and a joy to be around. So sorry to hear this news. Our best to the family.
eldon Ham
Friend
