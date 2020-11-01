Lee S. Wolfson, 64. Beloved husband of Naomi, née Raysses; devoted father of Joshua and Daniel Wolfson; dear brother of Mark (Lynn) Wolfson and brother-in-law of Kathryn (Jim) Benson; cherished son of Lorraine and the late M. Robert Wolfson; cherished son-in-law of the late George and Dee Raysses; will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends. Lee was the founder of SF Solutions and was well known in the real estate community. Due to the current health situation, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, www.nsci.org
, or the University of Chicago Oncology Program. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Lee Wolfson Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/lee-wolfson
by entering only your contact and credit card information, and the amount of your gift (no other fields required).