|
|
Lee Waldron, age 94, a WWII veteran, died March 16 after an extended illness. Lee was born in Boston, MA, and grew up in Bow Lake, NH. He enlisted in the Army at 18 and served at D-Day and in the Battle of the Bulge. A graduate of Northeastern Univ., with a master's degree from Central Michigan Univ.. Lee worked as a contracting officer for the U.S. Dept of Defense; beloved husband for 60 years of Paula, nee Nachman; loving father of Richard (Shea), Deborah, and Stacey (Bruce) Moncrieff; adored grandfather of Jonathan, Nathan, Alex, David, Celeste, Gabriel, Myriam, and Adam; devoted son of the late Murray and Ruth, nee Liptzer; cherished brother of James and the late George. Memorial service Monday, April 22, 1 p.m. at Oak Park Temple, 1235 Harlem Ave, Oak Park. Contributions to the Salvation Army or to the Masonic Grand Lodge of New Hampshire, Morrison Lodge, 158 First NH Turnpike, Northwood, NH 03261-0090. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com 847-478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019