Leila M. Ockerlund, 89, of Glenview, beloved wife of the late Frank G.; loving mother of Craig R. (Susan), Linda Williams, Robert N. (Sharon), and Loralee (Lynn) Carpenter; dear grandmother of John (Amy) Williams, Todd and Courtney Rose, and Kristin, Julie, Kasey, and Kyle Ockerlund; cherished great grandmother of Kaylin Williams; fond sister of the late Robert Scheldrup; devoted cousin of Laura Braun. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The 225 N. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1200 Chicago, IL 60601 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019