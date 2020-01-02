Home

Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Leili Himma


1928 - 2020
Leili Himma Obituary
Leili Himma, 91, of Lake Forest, passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born on January 18, 1928 to Karla-Julius and Aliede Soomann in Estonia. Leili was the loving mother to Kenneth Einar Himma and Stanley E. Himma. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Einar Himma (1997). Visitation will be held from 9 am-12 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045, with a Funeral Service to begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Fort Sheridan Post Cemetery, Fort Sheridan, IL. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Society, 225 N Michigan Ave, Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60601, or 312-372-0471. Info Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020
