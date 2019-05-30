|
Len A. Green, 66, of Palatine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. Beloved husband of Wendy. Adored father of Hylton, Adrienne, Rhys Green, and Robynne (Denis) Beausejour. Doting grandfather "Granite" to Den and Julien. Loving brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many. Visitation Saturday, June 1st, 9 AM, St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr, Palatine, IL 60074, until the time of the funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Len's name may be made to . Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019