Lena R. McNamara nee Abboreno beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. McNamara. Loving mother of Dr. Mary B. McNamara & Lawrence R. (Mary Russo) McNamara.Dear grandmother of Natalie A. Savodje, Nicholas L. & Marisa M. McNamara.Sister of the late Joseph (the late Sarah) Abboreno, the late Ignacio "Nace"(the late Cecelia) Abboreno, Samuel (the late Anna) Abboreno, the late Phillip (the late Dolly) Abboreno.Aunt & great aunt of many. Visitation Friday March 29, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 pm at COLONIAL- WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago.Funeral services Saturday, March 30, starting with prayers at 9:30 am from the funeral home proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Retired after 55 yrs. as a crossing guard with with The City of Chicago Police Department.Info 773.774.0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019