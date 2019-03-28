Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena R. McNamara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lena R. McNamara Obituary
Lena R. McNamara nee Abboreno beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. McNamara. Loving mother of Dr. Mary B. McNamara & Lawrence R. (Mary Russo) McNamara.Dear grandmother of Natalie A. Savodje, Nicholas L. & Marisa M. McNamara.Sister of the late Joseph (the late Sarah) Abboreno, the late Ignacio "Nace"(the late Cecelia) Abboreno, Samuel (the late Anna) Abboreno, the late Phillip (the late Dolly) Abboreno.Aunt & great aunt of many. Visitation Friday March 29, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 pm at COLONIAL- WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago.Funeral services Saturday, March 30, starting with prayers at 9:30 am from the funeral home proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 am mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Retired after 55 yrs. as a crossing guard with with The City of Chicago Police Department.Info 773.774.0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now