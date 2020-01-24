Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
2118 Main St
Spring Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenard Geraci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenard Geraci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenard Geraci Obituary
Lenard Geraci, 78, of Fox Lake, died January 23, 2020. Husband of Rosalie; father of Charles (Louella), Andrew (Marjorie), and Edward; grandfather of Charlene, Rosella, Leia, Alexis, Lorenzo, and Miriella; brother of Ronald (Susan); uncle of John (Laura) and Nick. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2-7 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Monday, January 27, St. Peter Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove. Burial Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Memorials , or 855-448-3997. Online condolences www.HamsherLakeside.com, information 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -