|
|
Lenard Geraci, 78, of Fox Lake, died January 23, 2020. Husband of Rosalie; father of Charles (Louella), Andrew (Marjorie), and Edward; grandfather of Charlene, Rosella, Leia, Alexis, Lorenzo, and Miriella; brother of Ronald (Susan); uncle of John (Laura) and Nick. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2-7 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Monday, January 27, St. Peter Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove. Burial Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Memorials , or 855-448-3997. Online condolences www.HamsherLakeside.com, information 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020