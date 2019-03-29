Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lenore R. Sollo (nee Bronson) age 87, beloved wife of Eugene Sollo, happily married for 65 years; loving mother of Wendy (Charles) Dickson, Tami (David Wheeler) Sollo; cherished Mimi of Caitlin Dickson, Jordyn (fiancé Parker Slade) Dickson and Joseph Bloom. Lenore was an award winning mixed media artist with galleries throughout the Midwest including the Art Institute of Chicago. Chapel service Friday, March 29, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
