Lenore Wolf 83 (nee Leven). For nearly 63 years she was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Marshall; loving mother of Beth and Jordan (Michelle); cherished and proud Nana of Benjamin Coleman, Ethan Matthew, and Amanda Mary; devoted daughter of the late Mary and Coleman. She was a caring cousin and friend to many. Baker extraordinaire who loved opening her home to family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Fe Torres for her compassionate care and friendship. Due to the pandemic and concern for others, private graveside service will be held 10AM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Pending memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NA'Amat or Keshet. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service, contact Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
