Leo B. Mazur
Leo B. Mazur, 97; Devoted husband of the late Bernice nee Grenkowitz; Beloved father of Elizabeth (Daniel) Cieplik, John (Joanne) Mazur and Thomas (Fenela) Mazur; Loving grandfather of Daniel J. (Dianna), Michael and Richard (Lorena) Cieplik, Joseph, Jeffrey (Amanda), Jeremy, Bradford and Matthew Mazur and great-grandfather of Dannah and Declan Cieplik; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday Oct. 17th from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge followed by a procession to St. Juliana Church for 11:00 Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
