Leo B. Mazur, 97; Devoted husband of the late Bernice nee Grenkowitz; Beloved father of Elizabeth (Daniel) Cieplik, John (Joanne) Mazur and Thomas (Fenela) Mazur; Loving grandfather of Daniel J. (Dianna), Michael and Richard (Lorena) Cieplik, Joseph, Jeffrey (Amanda), Jeremy, Bradford and Matthew Mazur and great-grandfather of Dannah and Declan Cieplik; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday Oct. 17th from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge followed by a procession to St. Juliana Church for 11:00 Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com