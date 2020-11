Leo De La Cerna was born and raised on "43rd Street" in Chicago, IL. His florist, Leo's Metropolitan Florist, was a staple in his community on the South Side for 60 years. Leo departed this life October 29, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Leo leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Ethel; daughter, Dwana; grandson, Jonah; brother Theodore ( Patricia ); and devoted nieces, nephews, countless friends and former employees.





