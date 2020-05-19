On May 11, 2020 Leo F. Close passed away at the age of 82.
Leo was born on February 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Sylvester and Catherine Close. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school, and DePaul high school. On April 8th, 1961 he married Mary Ann Rubey settling in Des Plaines where together they raised their 5 children.
Leo was an electrician by trade. He began his career working at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, as well as at the Chicago Stadium which led to his lifelong love for the Blackhawks. He went on to spent over 25 years as Head of Building Operations for Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago until his retirement in 1995.
Leo, the son of two Irish immigrants, was proud of his heritage, and often flew both American and Irish flags outside his home in honor of his Irish roots. He had many interests including classic cars, fishing, bird watching, fine cigars, and was an avid collector of varied "antiques". He enjoyed a good adventure. He and buddy "Jimbo" were proud members of the Jersey Pine Cruisers Motorcycle Club. He famously completed a month long bicycle trip from Chicago to New York and back with lifelong friend Dr. Bob Belinski. In his later years he embraced international travel, including two worldwide tours on freighter ships. Despite his adventures, Leo was happiest with a cocktail in one hand, a cigar in the other holding court with his family.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ann, his brothers Bill, Honorable Michael, Reverend James, and sister Sheila Shea. He is survived by his five children, Kathleen Dunne (Tim), Ann Costello (Dan), Kelly Murphy (David), Jim (Suzy), and Mary Bridget Davoren (Brian), his thirteen grandchildren, Danielle, Matt, Katie, Colleen, Kelly, Charlie, Brian, Mary, Caroline, Fiona, Shannon, Brendan, Shane, his sister Sr. Leticia Close, BVM, bothers-in-law Reverend Charles Rubey and Frank Shea, sisters-in-law Virginia and Kathleen, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
We would like to thank the caring staff at Addolorata Villa and his care givers, Sandra and Mai.
Funeral and burial will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, TBD. Charitable donations in his memory may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or Addolorata Villa. Arrangements By Oehler Funeral Home 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Leo was born on February 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Sylvester and Catherine Close. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes grade school, and DePaul high school. On April 8th, 1961 he married Mary Ann Rubey settling in Des Plaines where together they raised their 5 children.
Leo was an electrician by trade. He began his career working at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, as well as at the Chicago Stadium which led to his lifelong love for the Blackhawks. He went on to spent over 25 years as Head of Building Operations for Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago until his retirement in 1995.
Leo, the son of two Irish immigrants, was proud of his heritage, and often flew both American and Irish flags outside his home in honor of his Irish roots. He had many interests including classic cars, fishing, bird watching, fine cigars, and was an avid collector of varied "antiques". He enjoyed a good adventure. He and buddy "Jimbo" were proud members of the Jersey Pine Cruisers Motorcycle Club. He famously completed a month long bicycle trip from Chicago to New York and back with lifelong friend Dr. Bob Belinski. In his later years he embraced international travel, including two worldwide tours on freighter ships. Despite his adventures, Leo was happiest with a cocktail in one hand, a cigar in the other holding court with his family.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Ann, his brothers Bill, Honorable Michael, Reverend James, and sister Sheila Shea. He is survived by his five children, Kathleen Dunne (Tim), Ann Costello (Dan), Kelly Murphy (David), Jim (Suzy), and Mary Bridget Davoren (Brian), his thirteen grandchildren, Danielle, Matt, Katie, Colleen, Kelly, Charlie, Brian, Mary, Caroline, Fiona, Shannon, Brendan, Shane, his sister Sr. Leticia Close, BVM, bothers-in-law Reverend Charles Rubey and Frank Shea, sisters-in-law Virginia and Kathleen, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
We would like to thank the caring staff at Addolorata Villa and his care givers, Sandra and Mai.
Funeral and burial will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, TBD. Charitable donations in his memory may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or Addolorata Villa. Arrangements By Oehler Funeral Home 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.