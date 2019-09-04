Home

Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
Leo F. Rosinski, age 72, Vet. U.S. Army National Guard; Beloved husband of Karen Caldwell Rosinski (nee Henderson); Loving father of Renee Caldwell; Son of the late Leo and Anna Rosinski (nee Blaha); Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. 44 year employee of R.R. Donnelley, Avid sports fan with the Chicago Cubs being his favorite, Life-long bowler and Classic car enthusiast. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 PM; Funeral service Saturday 11 AM at the Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St.; Interment Private. Please sign guestbook at orlandfuneralhome.com, for info 708-460-7500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
