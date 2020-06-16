Leo Gilbert Morrissey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Gilbert Morrissey, age 71, born and raised in Geneseo IL, resident of Itasca, IL and Chandler, AZ. 1966 Graduate of Geneseo High School. Beloved father of Molli, Ben, Katie and Ryan. Devoted grandfather of Ellise, Luke, Wesley, Maddy, Zack, Caleb, Bradley and Conor. Cherished brother of Dan, Mary, Rita and Kathleen. Leo served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War stationed in Germany. Leo will be remembered as man who brought joy and unconditional love to all he touched. He deeply loved his family and friends and went out of his way to make connections with about anyone he met. He also was a fighter and beat Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer in 2016. Leo was a retired real estate agent and enjoyed finding and selling homes for his family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 15, 2020
He was such a nice man with great perperspectives on life.. I enjoyed our chats at the office. My deepest condolences to his family....

Dave. ;(
Dave ablin
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Always such a kind & caring man - I feel privileged to have had you in my life.
Bill Flemming
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved