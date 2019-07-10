|
|
Leo H. Ringwald, age 66, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1978, formerly of Madison, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born July 10, 1952 in Madison, IN.
Leo was a longtime employee of Nokia (formerly Alcatel-Lucent/Bell Laboratories) in Naperville.
Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 5:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Additional services will be held in Madison, IN. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019