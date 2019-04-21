Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Leo Himmelblau, age 92, beloved husband of Resa Himmelblau, happily married for 66 years; loving father of Ray (Bonnie), Bruce (Sue) and Larry (Clare Ann) Himmelblau; cherished grandfather of Eric, Ryan, Jeffrey and Alec Himmelblau; dear brother of the late David Himmelblau. Leo was a member of the Sawbuck Investment Club for many years where his skills as a CPA were much admired. Near the end of WWII he served in the navy stationed at Navy Pier. He started his career at Himmelblau and Associates, working for his father and uncle. Chapel service Tuesday, April 23, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Hadassah. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
