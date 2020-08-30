1/1
Leo I. Jacobs M.D.
1935 - 2020
Leo I. Jacobs, M.D., 85, of Lake Zurich, formerly of Lake Forest, passed away surrounded by his family on August 25, 2020 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was born in 1935 and raised in Diest, Belgium by Paul and Hortense Jacobs. After graduating from the Catholic University of Louvain Medical School in 1960, he came to the U.S. and completed his residency in psychiatry at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute in Chicago. He was a Psychiatrist at Forest Hospital in Des Plaines, where he eventually became the Medical Director. In 1987 he joined the staff at Good Shepherd Hospital as the Chairman of the Psychiatry Department. He also was the President of the Medical Staff at Good Shepherd from 2001-2003. He was the author of Overcoming Impotence as well as of articles in the International Journal of Social Psychiatry and the American Journal of Psychotherapy. He had a private practice in Barrington until his retirement last year. Leo is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters Mieke and Megan (David); a sister, Yolande; and grandchildren, Alex and Natalie. His brother Karl (Suzanne) predeceased him. There will be no visitation due to the coronavirus epidemic. Sign guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
