Leo I. Jacobs M.D.
1935 - 2020
Leo I. Jacobs, M.D., 85, of Lake Zurich, formerly of Lake Forest, passed away surrounded by his family on August 25, 2020 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was born in 1935 and raised in Diest, Belgium by Paul and Hortense Jacobs. After graduating from the Catholic University of Louvain Medical School in 1960, he came to the U.S. and completed his residency in psychiatry at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute in Chicago. He was a Psychiatrist at Forest Hospital in Des Plaines, where he eventually became the Medical Director. In 1987 he joined the staff at Good Shepherd Hospital as the Chairman of the Psychiatry Department. He also was the President of the Medical Staff at Good Shepherd from 2001-2003. He was the author of Overcoming Impotence as well as of articles in the International Journal of Social Psychiatry and the American Journal of Psychotherapy. He had a private practice in Barrington until his retirement last year. Leo is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters Mieke and Megan (David); a sister, Yolande; and grandchildren, Alex and Natalie. His brother Karl (Suzanne) predeceased him. There will be no visitation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Sign guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries.



Published in PL-Lake on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
August 31, 2020
Frederic Jacobs
August 31, 2020
a loved one
August 30, 2020
Dr. Jacobs will be greatly missed. He was an expert in his field & highly regarded. I feel fortunate to have been able to learn from him while working at the private practice. Such a loss for so many. My condolences to his family and friends.
Carla Peltier
Carla Peltier
Coworker
August 30, 2020
Dear Megan, Mieke and Mrs. Jacobs, I will always remember your dad and how he loved you and was so proud of you. Your home was always a welcoming place and holds so many sweet memories. You are in my thoughts and in my heart and I hope you will find comfort and peace in the days to come. Sending you my love ❤
Jennie Ng
Friend
August 30, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Dr. Jacobs. Although I only worked with him for a short time, I was always impressed by his knowledge and passion for medicine. He will be greatly missed.
Kristen Wilkinson, Psy.D.
Coworker
August 30, 2020
Thanks for always welcoming me into your home. You all were a second family and I treasure the times we spent together. I'm sure my dad and Leo are having some good times in heaven.
Vivian Young
Friend
August 30, 2020
To Leo and Family. So Sad to hear you have left us! You were a great friend and a great person. You were a hard worker and one of the most intelligent persons I have ever met. I remember our brief chats at work between patients and our fun at Social events. Mary Ellen extends sympathy to Pat and the girls and also grieves our loss.
Marvin Johnson
Coworker
August 30, 2020
Dr. Leo I. Jacobs made a lifelong impact on our family. He was a truly skilled and concerned professional. The world needs hundreds of more like him, but we know there was/is only one Dr. Leo I. Jacobs. The entire family is in my prayers.
D. India
August 30, 2020
Dr. Leo I. Jacobs made a life changing impact on my family. His skill and wit improved the course of many people's lives. He had patience and conncern for everyone he worked with. We truly wish we could have
continued to work with him until August of 2020. He's in our prayers.
Diane India
