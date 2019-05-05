Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Leo Hayden
84, left us on April 29; dear husband of late wife Dolores née Brouillet, father of six; Kelly, Bridget, Kathleen, Leo, Philip and Dennis. Grandfather of 14, Great-grandfather of 4. Brother of late Irv Hayden and late Gwen DeBuigne. Graduate of St.Mel's High School. Served in the United States Army, retired from the Chicago Police Department and Amtrak Police. Celebration of Life Mass, Saturday May 25 at 10AM, Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 426 West Ave; Elmhurst, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
