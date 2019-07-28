Home

Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-7751
Leo J. Darwit

Leo J. Darwit Obituary
Leo J. Darwit, Lawson YMCA Aquatics Director and Scuba Diving Instructor/Certifier; Jazz Musicians Union Member.

Adoring partner of Patricia Nebel.  Loving husband of the late Betty J. Darwit.

Free-spirited father of Jennifer Darwit, Mari-Beth (Dan) Sharps, Matthew C. Darwit (Lynn McNichols).

Fun-loving grandfather of Daniel, Jonathan and Rachael Rhodes; Courtney Scheimann, Brian Schilling; Matthew J. Darwit, Lauren Darwit.

Legendary great-grandfather of Grace Schilling, Mason Scheimann, and Emily Rhodes.

Loving brother of Henry (Patricia) Darwit, the late Wanda (the late Paul Sr.) Traficanti, the late Louise (the late Joseph Sr.) Spagnola.

Private services. Please omit flowers.

Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321 www.giancolafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
