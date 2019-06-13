|
Leo J. Reljac, age 95, of Morton Grove. Veteran, U.S. Army, World War II. Beloved husband of the late Jean, nee Schelsky; dear father of Leo Jr. "Chip", Pegie (Chris) Price, and Jeannie (John) Karol; loving grandfather of Mark (fiancée, Stefanie Withrow) Price, Mary, Jack and Brian Karol; fond brother of the late Anton (Frances), Philip, Joe (Lois), Frank (Lenore), Adam (Mary), and Frances; also survived by dearest sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Loretta Schelsky. Visitation, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, June 15, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019