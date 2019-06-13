Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Reljac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo J. Reljac

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo J. Reljac Obituary
Leo J. Reljac, age 95, of Morton Grove. Veteran, U.S. Army, World War II. Beloved husband of the late Jean, nee Schelsky; dear father of Leo Jr. "Chip", Pegie (Chris) Price, and Jeannie (John) Karol; loving grandfather of Mark (fiancée, Stefanie Withrow) Price, Mary, Jack and Brian Karol; fond brother of the late Anton (Frances), Philip, Joe (Lois), Frank (Lenore), Adam (Mary), and Frances; also survived by dearest sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Loretta Schelsky. Visitation, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, June 15, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now