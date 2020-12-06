1/
Leo Jones
Brother Leo Jones, FSC, 80, died on December 1, 2020 at Amita Adventist Hospital in Bolingbrook, IL. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 62 years, he was born in Waukon, Iowa, son of John and Irene (Ryan) Jones. He entered the novitiate of the Brothers in Glencoe, MO, in 1958 and professed his first vows the following year. Brother Leo earned his B.A. and M.Ed. degrees from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN. During his years as an educator he served at St. Paul H.S.(Chicago), Bishop Gallagher H.S. (Harper Woods, MI) and at La Salle Manor Retreat Center (Plano, IL). For one year he was a staff member at St. Cassian's Centre, a youth retreat facility in Kintbury, England. For 30 years Brother Leo served at St. Joseph H.S. in Westchester, IL, as English teacher, dean, assistant principal, principal and Associate Director of Development. In 2008 he moved to Lewis University in Romeoville, IL, and at various times was Coordinator of the President's Student Advisory Council, tutor for the Success Program, and co-chair of the American Disability Act Risk Committee. Survivors include sisters-in-law Mary Anne (Jones) Otting (Waukon IA), Rose Jones (Des Moines IA), many nieces and nephews, and the De La Salle Christian Brothers. He was pre-deceased by his parents, brothers Frank, Neil, and Wayne, and sisters-in-law Shirley, Roxanne and Marie. Memorials may be made to Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.

All Services will be privately held.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL., 60441.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Center
DEC
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Center
