Leo M. Kinsch, 94, passed away peacefully in his home in Palatine IL on February 24th, 2019. Born September 26th, 1924, in Chicago IL, Leo was the eldest son of Valentine W. and Mary E. (Nepper) Kinsch. In 1938, his family moved to Palatine IL and purchased land and greenhouses. After the passing of his father in 1952, Leo and his siblings expanded the business by building Kinsch Village Florist. Leo, a WWII Navy Veteran, beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Mueller); loving father of Valerie (Philip) Wray, Linda (Philip) Gilchrist and Ken (Diane) Kinsch; cherished grandfather of Ryan & Brittany Wray, Max, Grant & Henry Gilchrist, and Kaitlyn & Kenna Kinsch; dear brother of the late Catherine, the late Edward (late Rosemary), late Lorraine (late Robert) Henry, and Marion; and a dear friend to many. Leo was co-owner of Kinsch Village Florist & Greenhouses in Palatine for over 60 years. He was proud of his Luxembourg heritage. Additionally, Leo was a member of St. Theresa Church for over 80 years, serving as an usher 45 years; member of Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club and American Legion and Director of North Cook County Soil & Water Conservation District. The family would like to thank Leo's caregivers, Maria and Elmer, for their friendship, care and devotion during his last years. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. Prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the funeral home with a procession to St. Theresa Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. For funeral information 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019