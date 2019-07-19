Leo Matthew McPhee: 78 years old of Clermont, FL passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at the home of his daughter Amy Hanson in Bristol, WI. He was born September 21, 1940 in Shevlin, MN the son of the late Francis and Beatrice (Nee' Pawek) McPhee and spent the majority of his adult life living in Illinois. Leo married Janet Amundson on July 10, 1965, and they had two children, Amy Suzanne and Matthew Leo. Leo spent his life working in the hardware business and retired from Cotter & Company/True Value in Chicago. His retirement years were spent traveling the globe with different friends and taking his grandchildren on vacation throughout the United States and to Disney World.



Survivors include two children: Amy Hanson of Bristol, WI, and Matthew McPhee of Kenosha, WI; six grandchildren: Alexis (Tito) Melecio of Antioch, Nicholas Hanson of Kenosha, Alena Hanson, Samuel Hanson, Zachary Hanson, and Ole Hanson all of Bristol, WI; three great grandchildren: Riley Melecio, Raven Melecio and Scarlett Melecio all of Antioch, IL; one sibling: Anthony (LaVonne) McPhee of Shelvin, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by four siblings: Beatrice May, William, John, and James.



Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 22 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church 18700 116th. St. Bristol, WI 53104. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 2PM Sunday and from 9:30AM until 10:15AM Monday at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. A Memorial Service will begin at 1PM Saturday July 27, 2019 at Cease Funeral Home 407 Getchell Ave NE Bagley, MN, 56621 followed by interment in Our Lady of Victory Cemetery Shelvin, MN.