Rabbi Leo R. Wolkow
Rabbi Leo R. Wolkow, Age 87. Beloved husband of Helen for 62 years. Loving father of Lisa, Rachel, and Jason Wolkow. Dear brother of the late Irving (Selma Ruth) Wolkow. Devoted brother-in-law of Laura Sandler (Elliot Spiegelman) and the late Freddy (the late Rhoda) Bartfeld. Cherished uncle of Steven (Shelly) Sandler, Gail Tanney, Ronnie (Norman) Cook, Mark (Pat) Wolkow, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Bartfeld, Leslie (Bruce) Goodman. Fond great-uncle of many. He was the Rabbi for 37 years of Temple B'nai Yehuda and was a founding member of the South Suburban Ministerial Association. While serving on the faculty of Olin-Sang-Ruby (OSRUI) he became known as the famous "Rav." Rabbi Wolkow continued serving the community for years as Rabbi Emeritus and as the part-time Rabbi of Temple Sinai of Lake Charles, LA. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shir Tikvah, www.shir-tikvah-homewood.org or Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
July 5, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Rabbi Wolkow. Our children grew up with Rabbi Wolkow at Bnai Yehuda. He was the reason we joined the Temple in the early 70s. His wisdom and sense of humor will always be remembered. Our condolences and thoughts are with Helen and his family at this difficult time.
Sheila and Harris Spanier and family
Friend
July 5, 2020
Dear Rabbi Wolkow, You were a fixture in our community. You had a smile and a handshake for everyone (and candy for the kids). You will be missed. To Helen and your kids, may you be comforted by many wonderful memories.
Bonnie L Rubin
Friend
