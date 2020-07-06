Rabbi Leo R. Wolkow, Age 87. Beloved husband of Helen for 62 years. Loving father of Lisa, Rachel, and Jason Wolkow. Dear brother of the late Irving (Selma Ruth) Wolkow. Devoted brother-in-law of Laura Sandler (Elliot Spiegelman) and the late Freddy (the late Rhoda) Bartfeld. Cherished uncle of Steven (Shelly) Sandler, Gail Tanney, Ronnie (Norman) Cook, Mark (Pat) Wolkow, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Bartfeld, Leslie (Bruce) Goodman. Fond great-uncle of many. He was the Rabbi for 37 years of Temple B'nai Yehuda and was a founding member of the South Suburban Ministerial Association. While serving on the faculty of Olin-Sang-Ruby (OSRUI) he became known as the famous "Rav." Rabbi Wolkow continued serving the community for years as Rabbi Emeritus and as the part-time Rabbi of Temple Sinai of Lake Charles, LA. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Shir Tikvah, www.shir-tikvah-homewood.org
or Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com