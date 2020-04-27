Home

Leo S. Gorowski


1926 - 2020
Leo S. Gorowski Obituary
Leo S. Gorowski, age 93, of Naperville, IL passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1926 in Chicago, IL. Leo is survived by his daughters, Geri Lee Gorowski and Jodene Gorowski; and sister, Mimi Squinto. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Stuhr, John Novak, Frank Novak, Eddie Novak and his wife June Gorowski. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service 7:00 p.m. Services will be streamed live. Memorials in Leo's name may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Info: www.beidelmankunschfh.com or 630-922-9630.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
