Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1S314 Summit Ave
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1S314 Summit Ave
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
View Map

Leo Vincent Magrini

Leo Vincent Magrini Obituary
Leo Vincent Magrini, 90, of Oak Brook, IL passed away peacefully at his home on March 11, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Ellen Ryan. Loving father of the late Leo R. Magrini, Ellen Magrini and Maria (Jeffrey) Mohl. Devoted grandfather of Leo, Charlie, Kevin, Melissa, Emmett, and Thomas. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Agostino and Ginetta, his brother Aldo Magrini and sister Leah Killeen. Graduated from Saint Patrick High School, Chicago and St. Ambrose University. Leo served in the Coast Guard and spent over 65 years in the Electrical Industry. Visitation March 20, 2020, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave., Oakbrook Terrace. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, Il 60660. www.misericordia.com. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
