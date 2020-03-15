|
Leo Vincent Magrini, 90, of Oak Brook, IL passed away peacefully at his home on March 11, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Ellen Ryan. Loving father of the late Leo R. Magrini, Ellen Magrini and Maria (Jeffrey) Mohl. Devoted grandfather of Leo, Charlie, Kevin, Melissa, Emmett, and Thomas. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Agostino and Ginetta, his brother Aldo Magrini and sister Leah Killeen. Graduated from Saint Patrick High School, Chicago and St. Ambrose University. Leo served in the Coast Guard and spent over 65 years in the Electrical Industry. Visitation March 20, 2020, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave., Oakbrook Terrace. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, Il 60660. www.misericordia.com. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020