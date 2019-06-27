|
Leocadia 'Lil' R. Klimas (nee Rys) age 94 lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward (2005); loving mother to Michael (late Jane) Klimas, Joseph Klimas and David (Jan) Klimas. Beautiful grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 9. Lil graduated from Bloom High School and was a secretary for Bliss & Laughlin during World War II.
Visitation Friday, June 28th from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. ,
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1515 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
