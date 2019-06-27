Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1515 Chicago Road
Chicago Heights, IL
Leocadia 'Lil' R. Klimas (nee Rys) age 94 lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward (2005); loving mother to Michael (late Jane) Klimas, Joseph Klimas and David (Jan) Klimas. Beautiful grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 9. Lil graduated from Bloom High School and was a secretary for Bliss & Laughlin during World War II.

Visitation Friday, June 28th from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. ,

St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1515 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.

www.kerrparzygnotfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
