Leokadia 'Lillian' Sakowicz, née Swietek; beloved wife of the late Peter; devoted daughter of the late Filomena and the late Andrew; dearest sister of the late Anthony and the late Henry; dear sister-in-law of the late Helenjo Swietek, the late Bernice Swietek, the late Emily Swietek, the late Frances & the late Edward Potempa, the late Bernice and the late Chester Szeszol, and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, & great-nephews. Lillian was the first president in 1948 of the Ladies Auxiliary of Five Holy Martyrs Parish, Catholic War Veterans, Post #500. Funeral Mass 11am Monday, November 30 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Family & friends must register to attend at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da9ab2ca6fece9-lillian
Please arrive at church by 10:45am to be checked in. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com