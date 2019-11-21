Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf
8301 N. Harlem
Niles, IL
Leon Bogdanowicz


1922 - 2019
Leon Bogdanowicz Obituary
Leon Bogdanowicz, 97, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. He was born July 22, 1922 in Wilno, Poland. In 1940, at the onset of World War II, at the age of 17, Leon attempted to escape Soviet occupation, was caught and sentenced to hard labor in a Siberian prison camp. Upon release in 1942 he made the arduous trek to the Middle East where he joined the Polish Resettlement Corps under British command. He fought valiantly as an artillery soldier into Italy and fought in the Battle of Monte Cassino, which opened a route for the Allies to move north and end the war. After the war, rather than return to Soviet Occupied Poland, he resettled in England and in 1951 came to America.

In Chicago, he met his wife Jean Mocarski, also a war camp survivor. They moved into the Logan Square neighborhood and raised three children. He worked at Illinois Gear Corporation for many years. He was a hard-working family man, devout Catholic, proud of his Polish heritage who loved America for its freedom. He was an avid reader, accomplished bridge player, a lover of opera and Pavarotti, Laurel & Hardy movies and Bugs Bunny cartoons.

He was preceded in death by his parents Waclaw and Apolonia, and brother Waclaw. He joins his beloved wife Jean who passed away on December 8th, 2001. He was a devoted Father to Capt. USN Robert (Madeleine), Dr. Andrew (Lila) and Barbara. Proud Grandfather of William, Stephen, Catherine, Eric, Jeffrey, Michael, Isabella, Christopher and Jonathan, loving Great Grandfather of Elizabeth and Leo.

Visitation 3:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday November 22 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Mass at 10:00am Saturday November 23 at St. John Brebeuf, 8301 N. Harlem, Niles.

Internment Mary Hill Cemetery, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to BrightFocus.org (for Macular Degeneration) or RetiredReligious.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
