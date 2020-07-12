1/1
Leon H. Elsinger
1940 - 2020
Leon H. Elsinger, age 79, U.S. Air Force Veteran, beloved husband of Judie, nee Sucharski; loving father of Laurie (Mike) Serra, Pam (Bob) Clark, Jamie (Mike) Rickerson, Michele LaPorte, and Tina Biancalana; dear grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 1; cherished brother of Natalie (late Bill ) Witty, and Marcia Elsinger. Leon served on the Niles Police Department for 30 years, and he led the Niles Explorers Post for over 20 years. Services will be private. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
