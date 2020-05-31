Leon J. Natonek
1928 - 2020
Leon J. Natonek, age 92, formerly of Calumet City and Roseland, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise nee Beemsterboer; devoted father of Nancy A. (late Robert) Olson, and Laurie Maggie (Edward J. Pepper-Mae) Mae; proud grandfather of Joseph Henry and Leon Gunther; loving great grandfather of Olivia and Tyler Henry; dear brother of Veronica (late Jerome) Marcec, Joaan (late Matthew) Steven, the late Alfred, Irene (late Richard) Young, and Arthur Natonek; kind brother-in-law of Katherine (late Phillip) Sheridan, Theodore (Dorothy) Beemsterboer and Simon (Marie) Beemsterboer. Retired Truck Driver for George J. Beemsterboer. Member of Teamsters Local #142. Parishioner of St. Mary / Queen of Apostle Catholic Church since 1968. Life Member of Gen. T. Kosciuszko Post 30 Roseland. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, June 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town, Paralyzed Veterans of America or Bethesda Lutheran Community. Arrangements entrusted to to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Interment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
May 30, 2020
Rest easy Leo, you lived a good life, and always thought about your family. We will remember you as a good man, both as a husband and a father.
Marie and Simon Beemsterboer
Family
May 29, 2020
I have taken Nancy to visit with Mr. Leon a few times and it was always such a pleasure to see them together. My sincerest condolences to the entire family.
Shirica Flowers
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
