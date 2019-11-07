|
Leon Krause, 88, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Skokie, IL. Beloved husband of the late Jean A., née Teitelbaum; devoted father of Steven (James), Bruce (Laurel), and Michael (Karin); cherished grandfather of Jason (Jennifer), Erin (Dave Moseler), Elayna (David Temares), Adam LaPorte (Zach Paddock), Mallory (Bob Buxton), Halie, Samantha, Jeremy, and Tyler; proud great-grandfather of Jayce, Devin, Jaxon, Grayson, and JJ; dear brother of the late Marcella Waldman and Evelyn Berke; caring uncle of many. Funeral service Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ or Moffitt Cancer Center, Moffitt.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019