Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Leon Krause Obituary
Leon Krause, 88, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Skokie, IL. Beloved husband of the late Jean A., née Teitelbaum; devoted father of Steven (James), Bruce (Laurel), and Michael (Karin); cherished grandfather of Jason (Jennifer), Erin (Dave Moseler), Elayna (David Temares), Adam LaPorte (Zach Paddock), Mallory (Bob Buxton), Halie, Samantha, Jeremy, and Tyler; proud great-grandfather of Jayce, Devin, Jaxon, Grayson, and JJ; dear brother of the late Marcella Waldman and Evelyn Berke; caring uncle of many. Funeral service Sunday, Nov. 10, 9 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ or Moffitt Cancer Center, Moffitt.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
