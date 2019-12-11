Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Lee Road (just North of Dundee Road)
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon McMillan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon McMillan Obituary
Leon McMillan was born March 28, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan and passed away December 10, 2019 in Northbrook, Illinois. He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Phyllis Arlene McMillan nee Nevitt. Leon was raised in the suburbs of Detroit and received his bachelor's degree from Wayne University and his master's from New York University. He then began his career working on Wall Street. He took great joy in the stock market both professionally and personally. Leon and his wife, Phyllis, owned Chipchase Kennels where they bred, raised and showed Old English Sheep Dogs. Leon showed a number of the dogs to their championship. Leon and Phyllis enjoyed doing things together such as antiquing and collecting. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lee Road (just North of Dundee Road), in Northbrook. The family would like to extend special gratitude to his caregivers, Jessica Sheridan, Camilo Vega, and the entire staff of Guardian Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guardian Hospice, 181 Waukegan Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -