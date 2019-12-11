|
Leon McMillan was born March 28, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan and passed away December 10, 2019 in Northbrook, Illinois. He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Phyllis Arlene McMillan nee Nevitt. Leon was raised in the suburbs of Detroit and received his bachelor's degree from Wayne University and his master's from New York University. He then began his career working on Wall Street. He took great joy in the stock market both professionally and personally. Leon and his wife, Phyllis, owned Chipchase Kennels where they bred, raised and showed Old English Sheep Dogs. Leon showed a number of the dogs to their championship. Leon and Phyllis enjoyed doing things together such as antiquing and collecting. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Lee Road (just North of Dundee Road), in Northbrook. The family would like to extend special gratitude to his caregivers, Jessica Sheridan, Camilo Vega, and the entire staff of Guardian Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guardian Hospice, 181 Waukegan Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019