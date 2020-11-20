Leon Mendelsohn, age 98, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Mildred, sister Adele (Delbert) Horn and brother Herb (Annice) Mendelsohn. He is survived by his loving family who brought him incredible joy throughout his life: children Maggie Bird and Cary (Linda) Mendelsohn, grandchildren Lisa (Andrew) Orloff, Scott (Robyn) Mendelsohn, and Todd (Lauren) Mendelsohn, and great-grandchildren Ava, Reece, Asher, Zoe, and Charlotte, along with a large extended family and many close friends. Leon was born on Chicago's South Side and lived in the Chicago area all his life. He was a proud World War II Veteran, accomplished French Horn player, and devoted patron of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Leon began his career in lighting in 1955 and in 1973 started Imperial Lighting Maintenance Company with his son Cary. The family business continues today, run by his son and three grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a private service is planned and there will be a celebration of Leon's life at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Lynn Sage Cancer Foundation (lynnsagefoundation.org
). For info, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home: 847-256-5700.