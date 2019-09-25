Home

Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Leon Mnichowicz
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
202 E. Schaumburg Rd
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
202 E. Schaumburg Rd
Schaumburg, IL
Leon Mnichowicz


1940 - 2019
Leon Mnichowicz Obituary
Leon James Mnichowicz, 78, of Roselle, IL, peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 4PM-8PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Additional Visitation begins at 9:30AM on Friday, September 27 followed by Funeral Service at 10:30AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Interment follows service at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, IL. Please visit www.GurneeSalataFH.com for complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
