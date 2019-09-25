|
|
Leon James Mnichowicz, 78, of Roselle, IL, peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 4PM-8PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Additional Visitation begins at 9:30AM on Friday, September 27 followed by Funeral Service at 10:30AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Interment follows service at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, IL. Please visit www.GurneeSalataFH.com for complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019