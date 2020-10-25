1/1
Leon Norwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Norwood, age 72, passed away on October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of over 50 years to his surviving wife Shirley A. Norwood. Loving father of April Norwood and five others; proud grandfather of twelve and a host of great grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Leon was a member of Union Evangelistic Baptist Church all his life and was part of the Usher Board for 20 years. He was a passionate political advocate and supported women running for office. Leon was preceded in death by his mother Mary E. Norwood (Tyms), Father John J. Norwood, sister Audrey Norwood, brother Maurice Norwood and other relatives. He is survived by his sister Viola "Peaches" Norwood and sister-in-law Florence Robinson and brother-in-law Allen R. Kennedy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved