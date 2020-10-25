Leon Norwood, age 72, passed away on October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of over 50 years to his surviving wife Shirley A. Norwood. Loving father of April Norwood and five others; proud grandfather of twelve and a host of great grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Leon was a member of Union Evangelistic Baptist Church all his life and was part of the Usher Board for 20 years. He was a passionate political advocate and supported women running for office. Leon was preceded in death by his mother Mary E. Norwood (Tyms), Father John J. Norwood, sister Audrey Norwood, brother Maurice Norwood and other relatives. He is survived by his sister Viola "Peaches" Norwood and sister-in-law Florence Robinson and brother-in-law Allen R. Kennedy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store