Leon Obrochta

Leon Obrochta Obituary
Leon Obrochta, age 71, of Chicago. Dear brother to Raymond (Cynthia) Obrochta and Robert "Bob" (Maryann) Obrochta. Beloved uncle to Genelle (Kevin) Griffins, Robert (Vanessa) Obrochta, Andrew (Beth) Obrochta, Christine (Colby) Post, Zoe and Adam Griffins, Lilian and Payton Obrochta, Decker and Delaney Post. Loving and gregarious friend to many. Leon was a United States Postal Worker for many years in the north side of Chicago. Due to the ongoing health crisis funeral services will be held privately. Friends are invited to share condolences at Leon's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
