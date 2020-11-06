1/
Leon P. Hernandez
1962 - 2020
Leon Hernandez, 58, of Cicero, passed away unexpectedly On October 30, 2020. Born in Chicago on May 28, 1962, Leon called Cicero his home for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis M. Hernandez, mother, Mary E. Christelle, brother Gilbert C. Hernandez and niece, Elizabeth Esposito. He is survived by his son, Michael Rizzo of Arizona. He is also survived by siblings, Rosemary (Ambrose) Esposito, Steve (Gayle), David, and Joan (the late Chris) Hoes and nieces and nephews, Ambrose III, Stephanie, Michelle, Anthony, Erica, Allie, Carolyn, Dominick and CJ. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
